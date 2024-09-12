LIC To Host 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship Season Opener

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is set to host the season opener of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) next spring, titled the Qatar 1812 KM - 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship. This thrilling event is named in honour of Qatar's National Day.

Taking place from February 26 to 28, tickets for the motorsport spectacle are now on sale. Fans will witness multiple cars racing simultaneously across two categories: Hypercar and LMGT3, in an intense battle that will last up to ten hours.

A QR200 ticket valid for all three days of the event provides access to two prime viewing areas: the Main Grandstand and Lusail Hill.

While the former offers an excellent view of the start/finish line and pit lane action, the latter is a dedicated elevated viewing platform located at Turn 1, providing spectators with an unparalleled vantage point of one of the most exciting parts of the track. Additionally, Children under 12 can attend free of charge, making this an exciting family-friendly event.

Now entering its 13th year, the WEC continues to be the world's premier international endurance championship. In 2025, the series will span eight rounds, with races in Qatar, Italy, Belgium, France, Brazil, the USA, Japan, and Bahrain, reinforcing its status as one of the most prestigious championships in motorsport.

Following the success of the 2024 season, a minimum of 14 manufacturers are expected to compete. Among the highlights is nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi, who transitioned from two wheels to four, driving the BMW M4 GT3 #46 in the new LMGT3 category.

Additionally, the renowned Iron Dames, a project aimed at supporting women in motorsport team, will also be participating in the event, driving their iconic Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 #83 in their distinctive hot pink racing suits. Last but not least, former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button will continue his FIA World Endurance Championship campaign with the JOTA Sport team in 2025, bringing his star power to the privateer British squad after their victory at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps last year.

Event Schedule:

February 26, 2025: Free practice sessions

February 27, 2025: Qualifying sessions

February 28, 2025: Qatar 1812 KM - 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship