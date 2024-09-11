From Ancient Roots To Global Spotlight: Armenia's Wine Renaissance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winery, Areni Cave, Armenia, 5500 BC

Zaruhi Muradyan, Executive Director of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia (VWFA)

The 8th UNWTO Global on Wine has officially kicked off in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Armenia, renowned for its millenia-old winemaking tradition dating back to 4100 BC, is making headlines as an ascending star in the global wine industry, gaining attention of wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide.Today, the country kicks off the 8th UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Yerevan , marking a key milestone in its rise to international prominence and its growing status as a must-visit wine destination. Running through Sept. 13, the event will bring together the global wine tourism community for three days of collaboration, learning, and exploration.In the past decade, Armenia's wine industry has transformed dramatically. Investments surged nearly tenfold from 2016 to 2022, fueling a winemaking renaissance. A new generation of Armenian vintners is combining traditional methods with cutting-edge techniques, elevating the quality of Armenian wines. Their success at international events like ProWein and the London Wine Fair, along with awards from Mundus Vini and the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, has bolstered the country's global reputation. "Thanks to our participation in prestigious international exhibitions, we've seen a noticeable rise in recognition and interest in Armenian wines," says Zaruhi Muradyan, Executive Director of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia (VWFA) .A key aspect of Armenia's winemaking revival is its focus on sustainability. Many producers are adopting organic and biodynamic methods, aligning with the global trend toward eco-friendly viticulture. This shift meets growing consumer demand for sustainable products and underscores Armenia's commitment to preserving its unique wine ecosystem.The country has about 450 indigenous grape varieties, with 55 actively cultivated, ranging from the Tavush region in the north to Vayots Dzor in the south. "The issue dates back to the Soviet era, when the focus was on brandy and vodka production, leading to the decline of many grape varieties," says Kristine Margaryan, Head of the Research Group of Plant Genomics at the Institute of Molecular Biology of National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia. "Now, however, there's a positive shift as our winemakers are increasingly focusing on preserving endangered indigenous Armenian varieties."Supporting this resurgence, the Enology and Wine Business program at the EVN Wine Academy, in partnership with Germany's Geisenheim University, is training the next generation of Armenian wine experts. This educational push complements broader growth, with Armenian wine exports now reaching 36 countries.Initiatives like a dedicated e-commerce platform (), launched by the VWFA in collaboration with GIZ , further propelled Armenia's wine into the European market. This platform has also helped boutique wineries gain international exposure, with 29 wine companies and 93 brands showcased under the“Wines of Armenia” umbrella following a blind tasting competition. 'The initiatives and achievements realized through these efforts have been instrumental in creating and strengthening more effective collaborations on international platforms,' says Muradyan. 'Through close cooperation with our international partners (such as FAO, GIZ, USAID), we have been able to implement more active programs to promote Armenia's wine regions, terroirs, and varieties, thereby contributing to the advancement of Armenian wines, the improvement of quality, and the development of wine tourism.'Armenia is rapidly becoming a top global wine destination. The Global Conference on Wine Tourism has set the stage for the country to showcase its wine treasures, emphasizing the country's mix of ancient traditions, innovation, and sustainability. For wine enthusiasts seeking unique and sustainable experiences, Armenia is emerging as a must-visit destination.Photo Credits: VWFA, Bars Media

Press Office

AxelMondrian & Partners CJSC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.