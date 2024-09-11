'Taylor Shift Will Pay For It': Donald Trump As Singer Endorses Kamala Harris For President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hours after the US Presidential debate between former President Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris , one of the world's most popular and influential stars, Taylor Swift, endorsed the candidate for the top post.

On Tuesday, Swift took to Instagram and voiced her support for Harris over Donald Trump. She wrote,“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election .”

| Trump vs Harris debate: Kamala Harris says would 'eat you for lunch'

Following this, Trump criticised Swift for the endorsement in an appearance on Fox News. He said, as Fox News quoted Trump as saying, "It was just a question of time. She couldn't [...] possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn't possibly endorse him," adding, he is not a Taylor fan.

Trump went on adding,“But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it [...] in the marketplace.”

| 'Kamala will be president for all...': Obama reacts to Harris vs Trump debate Why Swift endorsed Harris?

Stating why she decided to endorse Harris, Swift wrote on Instagram,“I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.”

She further appealed to the youth to do their research and vote for the right person according to them. "I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story," Swift added.

| Truth vs lies in Kamala Harris-Donald Trump first presidential debate

The US Presidential polls 2024 are going to take place on 5 November.

With agency inputs.