4 Reasons The Iphone 16 Pro Is Expected To Sell Out Upon Release

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Viettel Store is thrilled to announce the launch event for Apple's 16 Pro. This event highlights Viettel Store's dedication to offering the latest and reinforcing its status as a premier tech retailer in Vietnam.

Hanoi – September 11, 2024 – Viettel Store, a leading retail chain in Vietnam, continues to affirm its top position by offering advanced technology products and exceptional service. Viettel Store are committed to expanding product range and enhancing the shopping experience to meet the growing demands of customers.

With substantial consumer interest, Viettel Store expects the iPhone 16 Pro to sell out quickly once it is officially released. Don't miss the chance to experience this groundbreaking technology at viettelstore

1. Ultra-Powerful Performance

The iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with the A18 Pro chip, which is said to be Apple's most powerful chip to date. With advanced 3nm technology from TSMC, the A18 Pro chip promises to deliver superior performance compared to the A17 Pro on the iPhone 15 Pro. Graphics processing efficiency and energy saving will also be upgraded, helping the device run smoother when playing games, editing 4K videos or doing many things at the same time.







2. Innovative New AI Features

One of the major upgrades in the iPhone 16 Pro is its new Apple Intelligence (AI) capabilities iOS 18 and the A18 Pro chip, this AI enhances the user experience by analyzing behaviors and making smart predictions, which allows for a more customized use. Face ID has also seen improvements, making it quicker and more accurate even in low-light settings.

In addition, features like automatic photo correction, an upgraded portrait mode, and better natural language processing have all been enhanced. The iPhone 16 Pro can now understand your habits to offer useful suggestions and improve overall performance.

3. Integrated Action and Capture Buttons for Enhanced Convenience

The iPhone 16 Pro introduces two innovative buttons: the Action Button and the Capture Button, designed to enhance user convenience. The Action Button allows users to customize quick actions such as turning on the flashlight, toggling silent mode, or launching any app with a single tap. Meanwhile, the Capture Button enables swift access to the camera, allowing users to start recording videos or take photos without unlocking the device, ensuring that important moments are never missed







4. Upgraded“Stunning” Camera

In terms of camera, the iPhone 16 Pro features a 48MP main camera. Additionally, the ultra-wide camera has also been upgraded to a 48MP sensor, a significant improvement over the 12MP sensor found on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. This upgrade promises to deliver enhanced image quality in most shooting conditions, especially in low-light environments. Lastly, the 12MP telephoto camera offers 5x optical zoom.







About Viettel Store

Viettel Store is well-known for leading the tech industry, offering a broad selection of the latest gadgets and electronics. Viettel Store dedicated to providing top-quality products and continually improving your shopping experience. Explore more about the iPhone 16 Pro at Viettel Store here:

