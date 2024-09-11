Erik Jensen Joins Gray Strategic Partners, LLC As Managing Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gray Strategic Partners, LLC, an firm headquartered in Canton, MA, has announced that Erik Jensen has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Jensen will work with both public and private companies at all stages of development, on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions.

Jensen brings more than 30 years of successful investment banking experience to Gray Strategic Partners. He has advised clients in multiple industries on all aspects of M&A, joint ventures, corporate financing, private equity, and complex transactions. Jensen works with both public and private companies, including buy-side, sell-side and sponsor-focused transactions, and has extensive experience working in advising entrepreneurs. Jensen has deep experience across a variety of industry sectors, including industrial, business services, distribution and food & beverage, among others.

Prior to joining Gray Strategic Partners, Jensen was Managing Director of DC Advisory, the U.S. affiliate of a Japanese investment bank, where he focused on providing M&A advice and private capital raising for companies powering the growth economy. He previously held Managing Director positions with Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, Credit Suisse First Boston, Sagent Advisors, and Lane Berry.

Erik Jensen is a graduate of the University of Washington and earned an MBA with Distinction from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was honored as a Palmer Scholar.

“Erik Jensen brings an expanded dimension of experience and expertise that will directly benefit the clients of Gray Strategic Partners,” said James DeLeo, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray, the parent company of Gray Strategic Partners.“His knowledge of multiple industries and access to markets are tremendous assets that will help drive successful deals.”

Gray Strategic Partners, LLC is part of the Gray, Gray & Gray family of companies, which provides accounting and advisory services through Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, which is ranked among the country's Top 200 accounting firms and has been named to the“Best of the Best” list as one of the nation's best-managed firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine; and private wealth management services through Gray Private Wealth, LLC.

Securities Products and Investment Banking Services are offered through BA Securities, LLC. Member FINRA SIPC. Gray Strategic Partners, LLC and BA Securities, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

