S&T BANK NAMED 2024 PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE TOP WORKPLACES WINNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANA, Pa., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:

STBA ), announced today its naming as a

2024 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Winner.

The publication recently held an event to recognize the Pittsburgh Top Workplaces this year and S&T was ranked 6th among the list of 99 area employers.

"We are humbled to be named to this prestigious list," stated Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "This award is a proof point that we are making people our purpose, and that our employees feel prioritized, valued and supported as a critical part of our success. Top Workplace results are driven by voluntary employee feedback and our positive survey results are a direct reflection of S&T's strong employee engagement."

This award is a result of employee participation in the Energage 2024 Employee Survey. For these regional awards, Energage partners with the nation's most prestigious media outlets to bring Top Workplaces to sixty markets across the United States. For the 2024 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces, counties surveyed included Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland. Energage surveys are designed to identify organizational strengths while distinguishing what sets companies apart from market competitors.

McComish continued, "We thank our employees for sharing their experiences and we are thankful for their willingness to provide personal insights surrounding our strengths as well as our opportunities to grow as we continue living out our people-forward purpose."

To view the full listing of 2024 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces, visit topworkplaces/award/post-gazette/ .

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information visit stbancorp

or stbank . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram

and LinkedIn .



About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage

or topworkplaces.

SOURCE S&T Bank

