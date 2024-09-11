India TV Expands Reach On Samsung TV Plus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, September 11, 2024: India TV Group, a pioneer in news broadcasting, has tied up with TV Plus India to expand its footprint in the rapidly growing Connected TV (CTV) space. As part of this collaboration, India TV Group\'s Connected TV (CTV) exclusive channels India TV, India TV Speed News, India TV Aap Ki Adalat, and India TV Yoga are now accessible on the Samsung TV Plus platform. Viewers can now enjoy easy access to extensive high-quality content offerings ranging from news, current affairs, and entertainment. This strategic move marks a significant step in India TV\'s mission to broaden its audience by leveraging the expanding CTV market.



\"Our collaboration with Samsung TV Plus opens new and wider avenues for viewers. It is a stepping-stone towards delivering quality and diverse and rich content to the combined audience. We are optimistic that the coming together of India TV and Samsung TV Plus will redefine and improve the experience of online content consumption,\" said Amit Kumar Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer, India TV.



Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs, offering a wide range of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more, in select countries. In India, Samsung TV Plus gives viewers access to over 100 live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows, both live and on-demand.



\"Samsung TV Plus has been at the forefront of bringing high-quality content via FAST to our viewers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide content that our consumers find interesting and useful. The addition of the four new channels from the India TV group impresses upon our vision to deliver quality and diverse content,\" said Kunal Mehta, Head of Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus India.





About India TV:



India TV has been one of India\'s premier news channels, providing a blend of national and international news coverage. Adherence to high-quality journalism and innovative content delivery has kept India TV in the channel list as a trustworthy source of news for hundreds of millions of viewers spread across the country.





About Samsung TV Plus



Samsung TV Plus is the go-to source for free, premium entertainment that allows content owners and advertisers to engage consumers at scale. As a leader in free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD), Samsung TV Plus is the #1 free ad supported app on Samsung Smart TVs, with over 2,600 ad-supported linear channels available globally in 24 countries and over 630M active devices globally across TV and mobile. Samsung TV Plus is accessible on 2016-2024 Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, and refrigerators.



About Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners.

