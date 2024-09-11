Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poultry Processing Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global poultry processing equipment market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with the market size increasing from $4.07 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $4.36 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach $5.74 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, driven by the expanding poultry industry, rising urbanization, and increasing consumer demand for convenience and ready-to-cook poultry products.

Increase in Consumption of Processed Foods Fuels Market Expansion

The increase in processed food consumption is a major driver of the poultry processing equipment market. Processed foods, which are prepared through methods designed to preserve and ensure safety, are gaining popularity due to their convenience. For instance, the processed food industry in India is projected to reach half a trillion dollars by 2025, with household consumption expected to rise, making India a leading global consumer by 2030. This trend underscores the growing need for advanced poultry processing solutions.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies in the poultry processing equipment market include Baader Group, Bayle S.A., Brower Equipment, Cantrell-Gainco Group Inc., and JBT Corporation, among others. Product innovation remains a key trend, with companies focusing on developing cutting-edge solutions. For example, GEA Group AG launched the CutMaster Generation 3 in May 2022, featuring advanced technology for processing various food products, including poultry, with enhanced flexibility and maintenance-free operation.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Trends Shaping the Future

Several key trends are shaping the poultry processing equipment market, including:

.Automation and Robotics Integration: Increasing use of robotics and automated systems to enhance efficiency.

.Adoption of IoT (Internet of Things): Integration of IoT for better tracking, tracing, and remote monitoring.

.Advanced Systems: Development of sophisticated systems for tracking and maintaining equipment.

.Customization and Specialization: Focus on tailored solutions to meet specific processing needs.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

The poultry processing equipment market is segmented as follows:

.By Product Type: Fresh Processed, Raw Cooked, Pre-Cooked, Raw Fermentation Sausages, Cured, Dried, Other Product Types

.By Poultry Type: Turkey Meat, Chicken Meat, Duck Meat, Other Poultry Types

.By Equipment: Killing and Defeathering, Evisceration, Cut-Up, Deboning and Skinning, Marinating and Tumbling, Other Equipment

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

In 2023, North America was the largest market for poultry processing equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing poultry consumption.

Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on poultry processing equipment market size, poultry processing equipment market drivers and trends, poultry processing equipment market major players, poultry processing equipment competitors' revenues, poultry processing equipment market positioning, and poultry processing equipment market growth across geographies. The poultry processing equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

