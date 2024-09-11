Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global positive airway pressure devices market is poised for rapid expansion, growing from $3.94 billion in 2023 to $4.37 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth is driven by an increasing demand for sleep apnea and respiratory therapy, an aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to surge to $6.72 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11.3%, fueled by advancements in personalized and patient-centric devices, the expansion of telemedicine, and the integration of AI and machine learning in sleep disorder management.

Geriatric Population Growth Fuels Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Device Market Due to Increased Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

The growing geriatric population is a key driver of the positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market, particularly due to the increased prevalence of sleep apnea among older adults. As the size of the upper airway lumen decreases with age, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) becomes more common. For instance, a report from the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library in June 2021 projected that by 2043, the senior population in the UK will rise to 24% of the total population, totaling 17.4 million people. This demographic trend is expected to significantly drive the demand for PAP devices.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global positive airway pressure devices market with a detailed sample report:

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the positive airway pressure devices market include ResMed Corporation, Royal Philips N.V., and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, introducing new technological products to enhance market profitability. For example, ResMed Inc. launched the AirSense 11 PAP Series in August 2021, which includes features such as an integrated humidifier, AutoRamp technology, and an intuitive touchscreen to simplify therapy setup and nightly usage for patients. This focus on technological advancements highlights the competitive nature of the market.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Segments :

. Product Type: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Auto-titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP), BiLevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP)

. Application: Sleep Apnea, COPD, Other Applications

. End-User: Hospitals & Sleep Labs, Home Care Settings, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America dominated the positive airway pressure devices market in 2023, driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of sleep apnea. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing awareness, rising healthcare expenditures, and the expanding geriatric population in the region.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global positive airway pressure devices market:

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

