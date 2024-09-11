(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's largest barbecue brand offering new craft sausage exclusively with Walmart

Dallas, TX, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit has launched their latest craft sausage creation for barbecue lovers across the country and it's a big hit!

As of May 2024, the Texas-style barbecue brand is treating backyard grill masters to their most recent offering, the new Rancher's Premium Smokehouse Sausage . This mouthwatering sausage has quickly established itself as a top choice for grill masters seeking authentic, high-quality smoked meats. Rancher's sausages are made using traditional methods, ensuring a smoky flavor honoring the historic brand's reputation of top-of-the-line products. Made from the finest cuts of meat and seasoned with a carefully curated blend of spices, Rancher's Premium flavors include Brisket Burnt Ends, Philly Cheese Steak, and Max & Cheese . Whether grilled, pan-fried, or added to your favorite recipes, these sausages promise a burst of flavor that embodies the art of great barbecue.

"At Dickey's, we're always willing to evolve, while continuing to ensure we serve guests the highest quality BBQ when they want, where they want, how they want,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“This is a natural step for us to expand in the retail market with our unique Rancher's Premium Sausage offerings at Walmart.”

Since the release of Rancher's Premium Sausage, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has been named the #1 Innovative Brand in Walmart Stores , as well as the Brisket Burnt Ends Sausage claiming the title of #1 Innovative SKU in Walmart stores.

“Rancher's Premium sausages are made with the best of Dickey's competition-quality craftsmanship, packing 82 years of experience in for barbecue lovers at a great value,” said Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dicky's Capital Group.“We're thrilled to continue successfully partnering with Walmart and bringing this new premium offering to grocery aisles.”

To order Dickey's Rancher's Premium Smokehouse Sausage online you can visit the website at Rancher's Premium Smokehouse (rancherspremium.com) or you can purchase directly from Walmart at Text>rancher's premium smokehouse pork and beef sausage - .

To learn more, follow Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Text>Facebook , Text>Instagram and Text>Twitter . Download the Text>Dickey's Barbecue Pit app from the Text>Apple App Store or Text>Google Play .

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Text>Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. TM At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. Dickey's is led by both Text>Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey's Capital Group , who has had a large hand in the brand's international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 list for Text>'Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for 'value' , and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand has been named a Text>Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by Text>CEO Laura Rea Dickey , who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO's in 2023, was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit Text> .

Attachment

Text>Dickey's Barbecue Releases Rancher's Premium Sausage

CONTACT: Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ...