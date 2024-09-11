Wreckage Of Downed Shaheds Fell Outside Settlements In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 11, air defense forces shot down all Russian drones in Kyiv region, and the wreckage was recorded outside of settlements.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, last night the Kyiv region was attacked by enemy attack drones. Air defense forces were engaged, and the targets were destroyed.

“There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties. The wreckage of the downed targets fell outside of the settlements,” said the head of the regional state administration.

Ukrainian air defenses down 20 Russian Shahedovernight

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 11, air defense shot down 20 Russian Shahed drones.

Photo credit: Andriy Nebytov, Telegram