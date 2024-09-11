Readygo Diagnostics Unveils Groundbreaking Single-Tube Mpox Virus Detection Assay

(MENAFN- Pressat) Bath, UK, September 10, 2024 – ReadyGo Diagnostics Ltd., a leader in rapid diagnostic solutions, proudly announces the development of an innovative single-tube Monkey pox (Mpox) virus detection assay.



This pioneering assay utilizes ReadyGo Diagnostics' cutting-edge expertise in point-of-care testing to address the critical need for swift and precise diagnostics in response to the growing Mpox threat.

The new assay, designed for rapid results in under 20 minutes, integrates seamlessly with ReadyGo's SnapCollect sample collection and processing consumable, known for its efficacy in capturing and processing viruses from saliva. The test can be deployed on ReadyGo's affordable Geo molecular platform or as a standalone kit compatible with traditional laboratory-based molecular platforms. Utilizing Meridian Bioscience Inc.'s Air-Dryable Direct RNA/DNA LAMP Saliva (MDX137) reagents, this assay promises exceptional accuracy and reliability, essential for effective patient isolation and treatment.

“We're excited to bring this much-needed Mpox detection tool to the market,” said Dr. Ben Cobb, CEO of ReadyGo Diagnostics.“Our innovative approach harnesses the latest advancements in diagnostic technology to meet the urgent needs of healthcare providers worldwide. We have been working with Meridian's innovative molecular reagents for some time and our combined expertise will bring a much-needed powerful Mpox detection tool to the market”

The Mpox assay is set to undergo rigorous testing to meet international standards and is scheduled to be available in September, 2024. It will be made available to healthcare providers and partners for distribution in cost-sensitive regions that require reliable point-of-care diagnostics. This assay is positioned to become a vital tool in early detection and outbreak management, helping to protect communities worldwide.

Media Contact:

ReadyGo Diagnostics Ltd.

Ben Cobb, CEO

Ben Reed, CCO

Email: ...



About ReadyGo Diagnostics Ltd.:

ReadyGo Diagnostics Ltd. is a leader in the development of innovative rapid diagnostic tests designed to meet the demands of point-of-care settings worldwide. The company's commitment to advancing healthcare through technology-driven solutions ensures timely and accurate diagnostics for a wide range of infectious diseases.