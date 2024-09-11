‘Knowledge Lounge’ organizes series of knowledge events to discuss writings and books

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 09 September 2024– ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ one of the many innovative initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), organized a series of panel discussions and other knowledge events within and outside the UAE in August to discuss a variety of writings and books, exploring diverse literary and cognitive aspects. These sessions sparked engaging interactions and were widely accepted the attendees.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated: “These knowledge events and panel sessions reflect the MBRF’s commitment to fostering the participation of all segments of society in producing and disseminating knowledge, as well as encouraging them to make books an integral part of their lives. At the MBRF, we aim to broaden the knowledge base of Arab readers and promote the habit of reading among them through these sessions held under the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative. In light of the increased interest in these sessions and the rich dialogues they generate, the MBRF is committed to continuing to organize such events and to hosting the finest writers, along with literary and scientific figures, to discuss the most prominent literature that aligns with readers’ interests.”

As part of the ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ a discussion session was held this month at Beans & Begs café in Abu Dhabi and virtually via Google Meet to discuss the book The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg. This session was moderated by Mervat Sami Al Jamal. Another session was also organized at Kalemat Bookstore in Boxpark, Dubai, to discuss the novel The Beauty of Your Face by Sahar Mustafa, moderated by Heba Salah.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ organized a session titled ‘Open Microphone with Professor Safiya Al-Shehhi,’ in cooperation with the Youth Centre Ras Al Khaimah, to discuss the book Die Empty. This session was moderated by Dr. Abeer Al Rasbi, the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ coordinator. Meanwhile, the ‘Café Platform’ at Al Sidra Heritage Neighbourhood in the Al Luluiya area, Khorfakkan, hosted a discussion session on the book The Chef by Jaspreet Singh. This session also featured various Indian activities.

Two enriching knowledge sessions were held at the Zayed Central Library in Al Ain City. One session focused on the book The Art of War by Sun Tzu, while the second discussed the book Memoirs of an Arabian Princess by Emily Ruete. These sessions were conducted under the direction and supervision of Wafa Al-Nuaimi. In Jordan, the Abdul Hameed Shoman Library in Amman Mountain hosted an interactive session during which participants discussed the novel The Night of the Fall of Baghdad by Dr. Ahmed Khairy Al-Omari, moderated by Hana Al-Kurdi.

The ‘Knowledge Lounge’ is a pioneering initiative by the MBRF that targets various sectors of society to encourage and make reading habits and book discussions an integral part of their lives. This initiative hosts distinguished authors and writers, creating an interactive space between readers and writers to strengthen the reading habit and disseminate knowledge in its various forms.





