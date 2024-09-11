Auren and AES Brasil Merge: Renewable Energy Giant Formed

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant move that reshapes Brazil's landscape, Auren Energia and AES Brasil have announced their merger.



This strategic combination will create the third-largest power generator in Brazil, boasting an impressive 8.8 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity.



The deal, valued at R$3.3 billion ($600 million), will see Auren acquire a 47.3% stake in AES Brasil from The AES Corporation.



This marks a pivotal moment in Brazil's energy sector, as it brings together two major players with complementary assets and expertise.



The newly formed entity will have a diverse portfolio of renewable energy sources. Hydroelectric power will account for 54% of its capacity, followed by wind at 36%, and solar at 10%.



This balanced mix positions the company as a leader in sustainable energy production in Brazil.







Financial projections for the merged company are promising. The combined net revenue is expected to reach R$ 9.6 billion, a 55% increase over Auren's previous earnings.



Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA is set to rise from R$ 1.8 billion to R$ 3.5 billion.



The merger offers significant synergies, estimated at R$ 1.2 billion, through process optimization and reduced administrative expenses.



This efficiency gain is crucial in the competitive energy market and will likely enhance the company's profitability.



AES Brasil shareholders have been presented with three options for the merger:





Convert shares into the combined company's sharesConvert shares into cashChoose an intermediate option combining shares and cashThe exchange ratio has been set at 0.762 shares of AES Brasil for each share of Auren . This structure allows shareholders to align their holdings with their investment strategies.Auren and AES Brasil Merge: Renewable Energy Giant FormedThe merger is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL).As of July 1, 2024, CADE has given its final approval, marking a significant milestone in the process.This consolidation comes at a time when Brazil is pushing for greater renewable energy adoption.The merged entity will be well-positioned to meet the growing demand for clean energy in the country, potentially playing a crucial role in Brazil's energy transition.The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2024, pending final approvals. Once completed, it will create a formidable player in Brazil's energy sector, capable of driving innovation and sustainability in the industry.