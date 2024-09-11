Is There A Relationship Blossoming Between Alaya F And Babil Khan?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood's Gen-Z actors Alaya F and Babil Khan were recently spotted together at the airport, sparking speculation about a potential new project, or a relationship between them.

The shows Alaya wearing a black sleeveless top and paired it with matching jeans. She has kept her makeup minimal and rounded off the look with white sneakers.

Babil sported an all-black outfit, and completed his airport look with a bucket cap.

The duo flashed their smiles for the camera, as they stepped out with a cuppa in their hands.

Their recent sighting has everyone guessing what's brewing between them. Their chemistry in the video looks great, and fans are excited about the possibility of seeing them together on screen.

A fan said: "You both will make a lovely pair". Another user commented: "bahut achi jodi".

Having debuted with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Alaya, who is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi has delivered amazing performances in films like 'Freddy', 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'.

She shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The 26-year-old diva last featured in biographical film 'Srikanth', based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the title role, it was directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-stars Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar.

Meanwhile, Babil is the son of actor Irrfan Khan and writer Sutapa Sikdar.

He was last seen in the web series 'The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984'. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

Babil has also been a part of projects like 'Qala', and 'Friday Night Plan'. The 25-year-old next has 'The Umesh Chronicles' in the pipeline.