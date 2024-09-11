(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the arm of leading Web3 company OKX , has issued updates for September 11, 2024.



OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Moderates Panel on APAC's Investment Potential at Aptos Experience

OKX Ventures today announced that its Partner, Jeff Ren, recently moderated a panel discussion on "APAC's Investment Potential & Key Drivers for Adoption" at The Aptos Experience event on September 5, 2024.

The panel brought together leaders including Aptos Labs CEO and Co-Founder Mo Shaik, Jambo Founder James Zhang and IRONGREY Head of Investment Vincent Park to discuss the growth and evolution of the Web3 ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key highlights from the panel discussion include:



Importance of Robust Infrastructure: Panelists emphasized the dynamic nature of Web3 infrastructure, with popular blockchains like Aptos leading the charge. The discussion highlighted how robust infrastructure is crucial for the growth of the application layer, exemplified by projects like the JamboPhone and the OKX Wallet.

Bridging Web2 and Web3: Jambo's innovative approach with their $99 Web3 phone targeting the Southeast Asia market was highlighted as a prime example of bringing Web2 users into the Web3 ecosystem through accessible hardware and pre-installed Web3 apps.

Developer Engagement: Aptos Labs ' strategy of actively engaging with younger Korean developers, communities and students was discussed as a model for fostering innovation and adoption in the region.

AI Integration: The panel explored the potential synergies between AI and Web3 technologies, emphasizing the need for decentralized and secure data access. The discussion touched on AI's potential to enhance content generation while addressing regulatory considerations. Regional Focus: IRONGREY's investment strategy in both infrastructure and application layers was presented as a testament to the region's potential, with expectations for further Web3 innovations to emerge from APAC.



This announcement comes after OKX Ventures and Aptos Foundation recently announced the launch of a new USD $10 million fund aimed at supporting the growth of the Aptos ecosystem and widespread adoption of Web3. Earlier this year, OKX Ventures and Jambo formed a partnership aimed at enhancing the accessibility of the digital economy in emerging markets by combining advanced Web3 and mobile technologies.

The Aptos Experience was an immersive event focused on showcasing developments within the Web3 ecosystem, particularly centered around the Aptos blockchain. To learn more, visit .

To learn more about OKX Ventures, visit .

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here .

