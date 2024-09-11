Wondrlab Unveils The Youngest Magician Campaign For Hettich

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 11, 2024: Wondrlab, India's largest platform-first martech network, has launched a new campaign for Hettich, showcasing how the brand's innovative furniture fittings solutions and built in appliances can bring a touch of magic into everyday homes.



Hettich, a legacy brand celebrated for its pioneering German and innovations, has long been the undisputed leader in luxury home solutions in India. Their avant-garde furniture fittings seamlessly blend exceptional functionality with elegant design, enhancing the aesthetics and utility of modern living spaces.



The objective of the campaign is to shift both industry and brand perceptions from purely functional considerations to creating an emotional connection that resonates deeply with consumers' love for their homes and décor. Embracing Hettich's global positioning of "Magical Interior Experiences," Wondrlab, with the help of an 8-year-old magician, infuses a sense of wonder and enchantment into the campaign narrative.

Speaking about the campaign, Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO of Hettich India & SAARC, said, "This campaign brings to life the transformative power of Hettich's innovative fitting solutions and appliances, turning ordinary moments into magical experiences within living spaces. With its stylish imagery and dynamic execution, the campaign aims to elevate the brand's aspirational appeal and showcase its commitment to enhancing lifestyles."



Commenting on the creative approach, Amit Akali, CCO of Wondrlab Network, said, "Furniture fittings are often unnoticed heroes in our daily lives. We wanted to highlight how Hettich's products subtly yet significantly enhance everyday experiences, filling life with a sense of magic. Using a magician allowed us to vividly demonstrate the functional elegance and transformative impact of Hettich's solutions. We pushed the idea forward with the youngest magician, leveraging the playfulness of an 8-year-old boy. The products aided him in his performance and clearly showed what Hettich brings to homes – magic."



“The Youngest Magician" campaign is now live across various media platforms, inviting audiences to experience the everyday magic that Hettich brings into homes.



About Wondrlab Network:



Launched in 2020, Wondrlab's vision is to create a global world-class network from India which encompasses marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Through its integrated marketing technology network it gives clients a full-funnel approach to help them win through brand creation and monetization in a highly fragmented marketplace. The Wondrlab network includes What's Your Problem, a digital-first creative agency; Wisr- India's pioneering open tech platform connecting brands and schools to foster school empowerment through brand partnership; Opportune- a data-driven influencer marketing platform employing proprietary technology and a vast creator network to drive impactful influencer marketing campaigns; Neon- a performance marketing agency and Cymetrix – a leading global CRM & Data Analytics company. These acquisitions collectively provide clients with a seamless full-funnel experience. Wondrlab recently launched its European operations with the acquisition of Poland based WebTalk, a results-driven B2C digital marketing agency known for delivering outstanding outcomes in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

