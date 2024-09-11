WHO: Tens Of Thousands Die By Suicide Each Year Worldwide

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Organization (WHO) Secretary-General announced on Tuesday that over 700,000 people worldwide die by each year.

Tedros Adhanom, WHO's Secretary-General, offered suicide prevention recommendations on his X page on Tuesday.

Previously, the UN Special Rapporteur had warned about rising suicide rates among girls in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, WHO released data for Southeast Asia, noting that over 200,000 suicide deaths are reported annually in the region.

In collaboration with the International Association for Suicide Prevention, WHO is launching a“Start the Conversation” campaign for 2024-2026. The goal is to promote dialogue to prevent suicides.

The organization highlights that suicide remains a leading cause of death across various age groups and genders.

In Afghanistan, precise suicide statistics are lacking. Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, expressed shock at the high suicide rates among young girls, especially in southern Afghanistan.

The rise in suicides among Afghan girls and women since the Taliban's takeover underscores a severe and escalating crisis. Experts believe that the surge in suicide rates is due to suppressive restrictions on Afghan girls, dire poverty, humanitarian issues, and limitations on women's employment.

This situation calls for urgent international attention and intervention to address the underlying causes and support those affected.





ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram