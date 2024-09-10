AKOOL's Groundbreaking AI Technology Lets You Star In Your Own Qatar Airlines Commercial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SILICON VALLEY, CA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AKOOL, a leader in generative AI technologies, today announces its partnership with Qatar Airways in launching the world's first airline commercial where viewers can become the stars of the film. As part of Qatar Airways' new global 'AI Adventure' campaign, the airline has leveraged AKOOL's innovative Face Swap technology, creating a pioneering and highly personalized experience that allows viewers to insert themselves directly into the film.

Qatar Airways explored several AI solutions across the industry but chose AKOOL for its unparalleled quality and advanced capabilities. AKOOL's technology ensures that not only are the character's facial features and skin tones accurately reflected, but the video quality remains seamless and lifelike, delivering a cinematic experience that feels natural and immersive. While the airline chose to use AKOOL's Face Swap technology for this campaign, AKOOL offers a wide array of other generative AI products, including Realistic Avatars, Video Translation, and more. Each product is designed to empower brands to enhance their customer engagement and provide immersive, tailored experiences on a global scale.

Jiajun Lu, CEO of AKOOL, remarked: "We are honored to partner with Qatar Airways in this visionary project. Our Face Swap technology represents just one of the many ways AKOOL can revolutionize personalized marketing experiences. By integrating our generative AI products, Qatar Airways has been able to create a uniquely interactive and unforgettable experience for its audience, demonstrating the power of AI in enhancing customer engagement."

For more details on Qatar Airways' campaign, please refer to their official press release here .

With the 'AI Adventure' campaign now live, Qatar Airways invites viewers to visit the airline's website and YouTube channel , where they can experience firsthand the opportunity to star in their own story.

For more information, please visit Akool's homepage and href="" rel="nofollow" flyqata .

About AKOOL:

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2022, AKOOL is a leader in generative AI for personalized video content and virtual human technology. Guided by Dr. Jeff Lu's expertise, AKOOL is revolutionizing user engagement and narrative innovation, leveraging AI to create unique, resonant virtual experiences that transcend traditional digital boundaries.

SOURCE AKOOL

