Spyre Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD"), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit. Details of the fireside chat are as follows:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 12:00

p.m. Eastern time

A webcast replay will be available on the Spyre investor events website for 90 days following the event.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at .

