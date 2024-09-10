CATIC Begins Operations In Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) , Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC is pleased to announce that the company is now licensed and operating in the state of Texas. Its agents are issuing title insurance policies throughout the state and providing related services while protecting the interests of property owners and lenders.

"We are excited and fortunate to have Patrick Opela (VP, State Manager, TX) and Fred Schraub (VP, State Counsel, TX) join the CATIC team to spearhead our Texas efforts and our continued company growth and expansion. Both Patrick and Fred are long-time Texans and are highly respected leaders, with deep agent relationships, making them the perfect team to jump-start our Texas operations," said CATIC SVP & National Agency Manager, Kyle Rank.

CATIC is a leading title insurance underwriter and provides high-quality professional services to the company's agents, insured lenders, homebuyers, and other members of the real estate community. In business for more than 50 years, the CATIC Family of Companies is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 25 states. Its sister company, CATIC Title Insurance Company, issues policies in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

In announcing the Texas operations, CATIC Financial's CEO, James M. Czapiga, Esq., stated, "Operationalizing Texas has been a long-term, key strategic objective for the company.

CATIC is a company founded on the fundamental principle of servicing the independent agent exclusively. CATIC does not compete with its agents. It does not have any direct agency operations or any affiliated businesses. It has only one objective, to serve the independent agent, and we are looking forward to now being able to help the great independent agents of Texas grow their business and preserve their important role in the real estate eco-system."

CATIC, along with its sister company, CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently the ninth largest title insurance underwriter in the United States and is the premier underwriter exclusively for independent agents. CATIC offers standard American Land Title Association (ALTA) policies and expanded protection policies for both residential and commercial properties. The company is licensed in 44 states and is currently doing business in 25 states. CATIC is currently partnered with over 2,400 independent agents nationwide and is committed to preserving the independent agent's critical role in the real estate eco-system. The company has been in business for over 50 years and is an underwriting member of ALTA and numerous other local land title associations. For its stability and dependability in the market, CATIC has earned an A' rating from

Demotech and an A- rating from Kroll Bond Ratings . For more information about the company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

