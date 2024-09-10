High Five Exterior Cleaning Celebrates Name Change And 100 Glowing Reviews In Langley, B.C.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Five Exterior Cleaning rebrands after 100 five-star reviews, reflecting their commitment to quality services and positive customer experiences.

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- High Five Exterior Cleaning , formerly known as Kasteel Exterior Cleaning, is thrilled to announce its official name change after reaching an exciting milestone. The new name comes in response to the company's recent achievement of 100 high fives reached after completing work at each property.

One by one, each high five has brought Kasteel's company closer to this esteemed benchmark, but this kind of achievement doesn't come without its bruises. Kasteel noted that his crew bought into the idea of reaching the 100 high five milestone with enthusiasm – perhaps a little too much.

“We actually had two guys injure themselves from these high fives,” Kasteel stated.“Our company has been excited to conquer this feat of earning 100 high fives, but it gets pretty difficult to clean a gutter when you're wearing a splint on your left wrist.”

Luckily, both employees staved off major injuries – and houses continued to be cleaned at a premier level by Kasteel's crew of workers.

Kasteel decided on the name change as a reflection of the company's mission to deliver high-quality services that leave customers so delighted to the point of giving the team a literal, or virtual high five. The fresh brand identity, along with a new website , emphasizes the company's commitment to fostering positive customer experiences, something Kasteel is particularly passionate about and fully committed to.

“Changing the name to High Five was a natural decision after we hit 100 five-star reviews,” said Kasteel.“Our customers have been incredible – and we wanted a name that captures the celebratory spirit of our work. Plus, who doesn't love a good high five?”

The team at High Five Exterior Cleaning is known not just for their expertise in exterior cleaning services – which ranges from pressure washing and gutter cleaning to roof cleaning and more – but also for their enthusiasm in delivering exceptional customer service. Kasteel humorously notes that the company's dedication to earning metaphorical high fives has occasionally led to some overzealous team members getting a bit too excited.

“We may or may not have had a few close calls with overenthusiastic high fives,” joked Kasteel.“But in all seriousness, we're committed to making sure our customers are thrilled with our work, and the positive feedback has affirmed what our team is trying to achieve with each unique property we clean.”

High Five Exterior Cleaning rebranded earlier this year, and shortly after, reached the significant milestone of 100 five-star reviews, a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to excellence.

For more information about High Five Exterior Cleaning and their services, visit .

About High Five Exterior Cleaning:

High Five Exterior Cleaning, led by Matt Kasteel, is a premier exterior cleaning service based in Langley, B.C. Formerly known as Kasteel Exterior Cleaning, the company rebranded in 2024, and created a new website, after receiving 100 five-star reviews from delighted customers. The team is dedicated to providing top-notch exterior cleaning services with a focus on customer satisfaction and a bit of fun along the way.

