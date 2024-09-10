Man Killed, Woman Wounded As Russians Attack Pokrovsk Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the enemy shelling of the Pokrovsk community, one civilian was killed and another one was wounded. Nearly 28,000 households were left without supply.

The Pokrovsk city military administration wrote this on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

“Today at about 10:40, a gas distribution station was damaged in the town of Pokrovsk as a result of enemy shelling. Almost 28,000 subscribers were left without gas supply, 23,000 of them are residents of Pokrovsk, the other 5,000 are residents of Rodynske,” the report says.

It is noted that at 11.30, the owner of a private household was killed in the village of Hnativka during the enemy shelling. The deceased's wife was wounded.

“The Russian terror continues. The enemy is trying to make the living conditions of the Pokrovsk community unbearable at any cost. Therefore, we once again emphasize the importance of evacuation! Today it is the only way to save yourself and your loved ones,” the military administration emphasized.

The Donetsk region has the longest frontline - about 300 kilometers. The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest.

About 376,000 civilians remain in the government-controlled areas of the Donetsk region.