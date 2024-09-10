Jr Men’S National: Hockey MP Beat Chhattisgarh, UP Thrash Chandigarh

(MENAFN- IANS) Jalandhar, Sep 10 (IANS) Day 2 of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024 saw thrilling action as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Manipur, Mizoram and Punjab put their strong foot forward in the and won their respective matches.

In the first match on Tuesday, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 6-0. Zameer Mohammad (4', 10') scored two back-to-back goals in the first quarter for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Mohd Anas (46'), Captain Ali Ahmad (50'), Viveka Pal (54') and Tushar Parmar (56') also scored one goal each to take the game further away from Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In the second match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh 8-0. Ajeet Yadav (6', 9', 43') scored a hat-trick for his side whereas Fahad Khan (23', 40') scored a brace as well. Gaurav Yadav (14'), Captain Suraj Pal (20') and Anand Kumar (43') also scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the other match, Hockey Himachal defeated Goans Hockey 11-1. Ashish Kumar (4', 8', 20', 23', 36', 53') stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring six goals throughout the game. Akshay Sharma (13', 35') scored a couple of goals as well, whereas Karanveer Singh (15'), Karambir Singh (28') and Lovepreet Singh (46') also scored one goal each. On the other hand, Sandesh Shivaji Honakhande (14') scored the consolation goal for Goans Hockey.

Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Maharashtra 7-0 in the fourth match of the day. Irengbam Rohit Singh (3', 38') and Ricky Tonjam (21', 56') scored a brace each for Manipur Hockey. Ningobam Amarjit Singh (9'), Ningthoujam Rohit Singh (29') and Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (41') also scored one goal each to end the match on the winning side.

In the other match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Telangana Hockey 4-1. Mritunjay Pratap Singh (31', 43') scored two back-to-back goals in the third quarter of the game. He was followed by Akash Yadav (6') and Ranjan God (60') who also scored one goal each. In response, Golu Yadav (29') scored the only goal for Telangana Hockey.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Bihar 6-1. Captain Ujwal Singh (39', 45') led his team from the front and scored a brace. He was followed by Jarman Singh (14'), Mandeep Singh (19'), Manroop Singh (53') and Japnit Singh (58') who also scored one goal each. On the other hand, Atit Rai (4') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Bihar.