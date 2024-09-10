Okuma America Corporation Launches New Horizontal Lathe

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the management team at Okuma America Corporation are excited to announce the launch of a new addition to the company's horizontal lathe lineup – the Okuma LB2000 EX III. This new product joins the company's flagship line of LB-EX series lathes. Okuma will debut the LB2000 EX III at booth #338500 at the 2024 International Show in Chicago, Illinois, on September 9 – 14, 2024.

The Okuma LB2000 EX III is the latest addition to Okuma's LB-EX series of CNC lathes.

Machine at a Glance

Equipped with a 140 Flat spindle, the new LB2000 EX III is designed to create finely-tuned small parts or complex components when paired with optional MYW* (milling, y-axis, and sub-spindle) offerings. Hallmarks of the LB-EX lathe family include high-accuracy machining partly attributed to the machine's rigid construction. Additionally, the LB2000 EX III is equipped with a high-power, high-torque PREX motor built to deliver powerful, high-quality machining for heavy and high-speed cutting. This, in combination with Okuma's Thermal-Friendly Concept which minimizes thermal growth during the machining process, ensures machining accuracy and thermal stability.

Global Debut at a Glance

The Okuma LB2000 EX III will make its global debut at the Okuma booth at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show featuring the additional MYW features. The company's team of experts will feature the machine's capabilities by conducting a special machining demonstration of electric guitar tuning knobs. This demonstration will feature peripheral technologies from various members of Okuma's Partners in Technology, including: Hainbuch America, Iscar, Mastercam, Mitsubishi Materials, QualiChem, Sandvik Coromant, and WTO. Additionally, this demonstration is part of a special collaboration with renowned guitar manufacturer, Dean Zelinksy, to create an electric guitar completely out of metal. One of these special metal Dean electric guitars will be on display at the Okuma booth.

The OSP-P500 Machine Control

The LB4000 EX III is also equipped with Okuma's new OSP-P500 control, a next-generation open-architecture control designed exclusively for Okuma machines. This next-generation control enables numerous market-leading intelligent machining technologies, including:



Windows®-based, open-architecture platform for easy integration to applications on the Okuma App Store and beyond

Greater processing power with dual-core computer processors

Embedded, robust cyber-security features to protect operations and data On-board energy management and green machining capabilities with Okuma's proprietary Thermo-Friendly Concept & ECO suite plus functionality

Okuma OSP-P500 CNC Control Features Continued



Full-color touchscreen in two sizes: 15" screen or 21.5" screen, based on machine model

Combination of user-friendly hard and soft keys; QWERTY keyboard Space-saving, modern design with ergonomic tilt and swivel capabilities; pulse handle options also available

Key Specs of the LB2000 EX III Horizontal Lathe: