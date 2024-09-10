Predictive Disease Analytics Market Size To Reach USD 19.2 Billion By 2034, At 24.7% CAGR: Insights By Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Predictive Analytics Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Predictive Disease Analytics size is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 19.2 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 24.7% . The global predictive disease analytics market encompasses a wide range of products and services that utilize advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to analyze and manage disease patterns in healthcare. It includes applications like disease prediction, population health management, clinical decision support, and resource optimization, contributing to enhanced patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency globally. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:





Market Value: Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the global predictive disease analytics market as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 19.2 billion by 2033. This represents a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% , commencing from its 2024 base value of USD 2.6 billion.

Component Segment Insights: Software and services are projected to hold 71.1% market share in the 2024 global predictive disease analytics market. This dominance results from the software's central role, offering adaptability, especially in cloud-based solutions, ensuring scalability and cost-effective disease analysis.

Deployment Segment Insights: In case of deployment, on-premise solutions are expected to maintain a significant 66.0% share in the global healthcare predictive disease analytics market in 2024. Their dominance is fueled by healthcare data sensitivity and regulatory requirements where on-premise solutions offer flexibility in addressing performance concerns.

End User Segment Insight: In the predictive disease analytics market, healthcare payers are anticipated to hold a 44.9% share in 2024, leading due to their focus on cost management, risk mitigation, and population health. Regional Insights: North America is projected to lead the predictive disease analytics market with a 46.7% share in 2024, anticipated to grow due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and technology. Latest Trends

Ongoing advancements in AI, machine learning, and data analytics fuel the predictive disease analytics market. These innovations elevate predictive models, enhancing accuracy and effectiveness in disease prediction and analysis.

The growing accessibility of varied healthcare data, such as electronic health records, genomics, and real-time patient monitoring, drives market growth while integrating diverse data sources enhances comprehensive disease predictions.

The shift to value-based care and population health management propels the use of predictive analytics. Organizations seek tools for identifying high-risk populations, optimizing resource allocation, and enhancing health outcomes, fostering market growth.

Increasing awareness and concern for data privacy and security impact the market. Secure data-sharing mechanisms and adherence to regulations become drivers, ensuring responsible and ethical use of healthcare data. The increased emphasis on public health, especially during global challenges like pandemics, drives the need for predictive disease analytics. Forecasting disease trends and implementing preventive measures becomes crucial. Predictive Disease Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global predictive disease analytics market is shaped by industry leaders like IBM, SAS, and Microsoft leverage advanced analytics to drive innovation in predictive disease analytics. Start-ups such as Health Catalyst and Tempus introduce specialized platforms, fostering market dynamism. These companies form collaborations between technology giants and healthcare entities, including pharmaceutical companies like Roche and Novartis, which signify a convergence of expertise and cutting-edge technology. This diversification enhances the competitive landscape of the global predictive disease analytics market. Some of the prominent market players:

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Optum, Inc. (a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group)

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Health Catalyst, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 2.6 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 19.2 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 24.7% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 46.7% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

In terms of components, software and services are projected to command a dominant 71.1% market share in the global predictive disease analytics market in 2024. This dominance stems from the intricate nature of predictive disease analytics, where software serves as the central enabler due to its adaptability and customization capabilities.

Continuous updates and innovations, particularly in cloud-based solutions, further solidify software's prominence, providing scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness for comprehensive disease analysis.

Growth Drivers



Integration of AI and Machine Learning: These technologies also help in creating more precise statistics by predicting diseases and making their control better in this case, they also support the individualized approach in medicine. These models are self-learning and thus become more efficient and accurate more often. Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions: Business intelligence and cloud solutions like Microsoft Azure Cloud for Healthcare provide an opportunity to store and quickly access large amounts of data at a low cost. These solutions facilitate distant care and more importantly, telemedicine hence improving health care.

Restraints



Privacy and Security Issues with Data: In this case, it is important to note that patient information is sensitive and one has to have a strong Computer/Network Security System. Rules and legislations like HIPAA as well as GDPR make compliance an extra layer of challenge, hence data privacy and security become very crucial. High Implementation Costs: The initial investment in the specialized equipment, software and human resources to effectively run the system is expensive and thus scares off the small healthcare organizations. Upgrades, training as well as support consumed a lot of money, and when as a constant recurrent expense it overstretched resources.

Growth Opportunities



Expansion in Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific and Latin America, in particular, present opportunities for growth because of the rising healthcare costs and the use of technology from these regions. Collaborations and Partnerships: The advancement of predictive disease analytics tools involves joint efforts between professionals from the healthcare field, information technology industry, and scientific research centers on an international level.

Predictive Disease Analytics Market Segmentation

By Component



Software



Disease Prediction Models



Risk Stratification Tools



Diagnostic Software

Population Health Management Software

Services



Consulting Services



Implementation Services



Training & Support



Maintenance Services

Data Integration Services

Hardware



Servers



Storage Devices



Network Equipment



Data Centers



Wearable Devices IoT Devices

By Deployment



On-premise Cloud-based

By End User



Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers Others

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold 46.7% of the predictive disease analytics market in 2024 and is expected to further grow in the upcoming period. The region's dominance is fueled by advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust technology, and heightened awareness.

The United States, a key player in this region, propels the growth of this market with significant investments, supported by government initiatives and mature regulations. North America's early adoption of predictive analytics in healthcare, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and tech acceptance, solidifies its leadership globally.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Predictive Disease Analytics Market



June 2024: IBM launched an advanced version of Watson Health, incorporating enhanced AI capabilities for predictive disease analytics. March 2024: Microsoft announced new features for Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, focusing on improving data integration and predictive analytics capabilities.



December 2023: At the ONC Annual Meeting, over 25 health systems and payers pledged to uphold and focus on ethical AI, aligning with fair principles for health equity, access, and patient outcomes, emphasizing trust, risk management, and responsible research.

November 2023: Medial EarlySign and Geisinger have introduced LungFlagTM AlgoMarker, an AI risk model for lung cancer screening. It analyzes electronic health records to identify high-risk patients for early interventions.

November 2023: GE Healthcare revealed validated AI models predicting immunotherapy responses with 70-80% accuracy, enhancing personalized treatment selection. Presented at SITC, these models leverage EHR data for scalability, benefiting patients and drug development.

October 2022: Zeiss collaborated with Boehringer for predictive analytics in eye diseases, employing cloud-connected devices and AI to identify early retinal disease markers for breakthrough treatments and improved quality of life. April 2023: Under Former WPC Healthcare/Intermedix executive guidance, IQuity introduced a data analytics platform for predicting chronic diseases. The shift to comprehensive data science emphasizes early detection, drawing interest from diverse healthcare organizations.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

