Vislink To Debut Dragonfly V And INCAM-GV Transmitters At IBC 2024

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, (NASDAQ: VISL), a global leader in live capture, delivery, and management for the media, entertainment, law enforcement, and defense sectors, is set to showcase its cutting-edge solutions at IBC 2024, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of live production. Broadcast professionals can visit Vislink at Hall 1, Stand C52, to experience immersive product displays, live presentations, and real-time video demos designed to help them succeed in the rapidly evolving live broadcast landscape.

Under the theme "Taking Live Video Content Further," IBC attendees will discover how Vislink's trailblazing solutions - spanning COFDM, 5G, AI, and cloud production - are pushing the boundaries of video capture and transmission. These technologies are poised to redefine live event production with industry-leading reliability, efficiency, and creative possibilities. Featured innovations will include:



Miniaturized transmitters for PoV, drone, and body-worn applications

Hybrid IP/COFDM transmission solutions for robust, flexible workflows

Cloud-based remote production platforms for global collaboration

AI-powered systems for automated live sports and studio productions Airborne downlink solutions for ENG and live event coverage



One of the most anticipated highlights at IBC 2024 is the European debut of Vislink's latest wireless transmitters - the DragonFly V and INCAM-GV . The DragonFly V , Vislink's smallest miniature HEVC HDR COFDM transmitter, is designed to deliver real-time, high-quality video from Point-of-View (PoV) cameras, UAVs, and body-worn devices. This product offers broadcasters unprecedented flexibility in capturing dynamic, first-person perspectives for live events, while maintaining robust, high-definition video transmission.

The INCAM-GV , available in both RF and 5G versions, seamlessly integrates with Grass Valley's LDX 100 Series live production cameras. This HEVC 4K UHD, HDR-ready wireless system enables full broadcast-quality encoding with resolutions up to 4K UHD, providing reliable, premium image quality for the most demanding live productions.

Further expanding its industry-leading portfolio, Vislink will also showcase the Cliq OFDM transmitter , now enhanced with DVB-T2 support. This feature ensures even more reliable and higher-quality video transmission in high-stakes, dynamic environments like live sports or breaking news coverage. Leveraging high frame rate (HFR) camera technology, Cliq unlocks new possibilities for immersive wireless camera views that enhance the viewer experience.

Vislink's booth will also feature an A2RL AI racing car , giving attendees a real-world demonstration of how Vislink's transmitters are used to capture live video during high-speed racing events. The display will highlight the reliability, durability, and compactness of Vislink's solutions for live video transmission under extreme conditions, providing visitors with an up-close look at the technology in action.

“IBC 2024 is a key show for broadcasters across live sports, news, and entertainment,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.“Our innovations in RF, 5G, AI, cloud production, and more are setting new standards for live content creation and delivery. We are excited to engage with industry professionals at IBC and demonstrate how our solutions can transform the way audiences experience live events.”

Vislink's IBC 2024 showcase is a must-see for professionals eager to stay at the forefront of live production technology. Don't miss the chance to witness these innovations firsthand.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions-enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink's shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“VISL.”

