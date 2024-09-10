Oracle Cloud Success Navigator Helps Customers Accelerate Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New digital helps customers gain long-term value from their cloud and AI investments

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle

CloudWorld

–

Oracle today announced Oracle Cloud Success Navigator, an interactive digital platform to help customers maximize the value of their Oracle Cloud implementations. By providing centralized access to a comprehensive set of tools and best practices, Oracle Cloud Success Navigator helps customers optimize their cloud and AI transformations and drive sustained business growth.



Industry leaders globally are migrating mission-critical applications to the cloud to take advantage of the latest AI innovations and increase performance, agility, security, and efficiency across their operations. To ensure these migrations are aligned with business goals and delivers tangible benefits in an evolving business environment, industry leaders need to carefully manage significant process and organizational change as they integrate new technologies into their day-to-day operations.

"To successfully adapt to evolving technology, organizations need an understanding of the technologies and features that will best support their operations, as well as the skills needed to leverage them effectively," said Gary Miller, customer success officer and executive vice president, Oracle Customer Success Services. "Oracle Cloud Success Navigator provides support and guidance for Oracle customers to help them gain benefits from the cloud faster, build new skills, develop business process excellence, and promote continuous innovation at every stage of their cloud journey."

Oracle Cloud Success Navigator helps customers address their most pressing challenges, accelerate successful implementations, and continuously optimize their cloud deployments. It includes :



Starter Environments:

Help customers accelerate adoption of the latest Oracle innovations by providing pre-configured environments for specific enterprise business processes that can be deployed as a prototype.

Oracle Modern Best Practices: Helps customers establish successful implementation plans by providing Oracle's library of 220+ standardized business processes, including business process flow charts, contextual learning content, and guides.

Deployment Guidance: Helps customer align, apply, and develop best practices for new deployments by providing role-specific walkthroughs designed to support project stakeholders.

Cloud Quality Standards: Helps customers reduce overall risk by providing a list of recommended actions that can be reviewed at each stage of a customer's transformation journey.

Milestone Dashboard View:

Helps customers gain alignment with Oracle and their partners by providing a shared, holistic view on implementation status and key milestones from project kickoff to go-live to optimization. Quarterly Release Environments: Help customers achieve ongoing success and drive continuous innovation by providing AI assistance to support the adoption of new Oracle features.

Oracle Cloud Success Navigator will be available for all Oracle customers at no additional cost within the next 12 months. For more information, please visit .

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle