Sybiha Discusses Ukraine's Priority Defense Needs With Australian Counterpart
Date
9/10/2024 9:17:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, during his call with Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs and Kyiv's interest in decommissioned armored vehicles.
Ukrainian top diplomat posted this on X , Ukrinform reports.
“During our call with Senator Wong, I thanked Australia for its support and updated my counterpart on our priority defense needs. Australian Bushmasters have proven to be effective on the battlefield, and we intend to expand our cooperation on this and other armored vehicles," he said.
During the conversation with the Australian Foreign Minister, Sybiha also noted that Ukraine is interested in getting decommissioned equipment, including armored vehicles and other pieces.
He stressed that this is a win-win combination: partners save resources, and Ukraine improves its defense capabilities.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had held first telephone conversations with his Belgian, Norwegian and Japanese counterparts.
