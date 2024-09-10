Ombudsman's Western Regional Centre Holds Awareness-Raising Event
The Ombudsman's Western Regional Centre, in collaboration with
the Ganja branch of the Society of Disabled Women, organised a
legal awareness-raising event on the topic of "The Role of the
Ombudsman in Protecting the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,"
Azernews reports, citing the Ombudsman office.
Approved by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), the event was conducted within the
framework of the implementation of the action plan for
awareness-raising on the protection and Promotion of human rights
and freedoms for the year 2024.
At the event, Sabuhi Abbasov, the head of the Ombudsman's
Western Regional Centre, stated that protecting the rights of
persons with disabilities is one of the main areas of the
Ombudsman's activities and provided information on the activities
carried out in this direction.
Recent amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Commissioner
for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) were
also discussed, highlighting the expanded mandate of the Ombudsman
in protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and several
other areas.
At the end, questions of interest to the participants on the
topic were answered in detail.
