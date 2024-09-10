Ombudsman's Western Regional Centre Holds Awareness-Raising Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Ombudsman's Western Regional Centre, in collaboration with the Ganja branch of the Society of Disabled Women, organised a legal awareness-raising event on the topic of "The Role of the Ombudsman in Protecting the Rights of Persons with Disabilities," Azernews reports, citing the Ombudsman office. Approved by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), the event was conducted within the framework of the implementation of the action plan for awareness-raising on the protection and of human rights and freedoms for the year 2024.

At the event, Sabuhi Abbasov, the head of the Ombudsman's Western Regional Centre, stated that protecting the rights of persons with disabilities is one of the main areas of the Ombudsman's activities and provided information on the activities carried out in this direction.

Recent amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) were also discussed, highlighting the expanded mandate of the Ombudsman in protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and several other areas.

At the end, questions of interest to the participants on the topic were answered in detail.