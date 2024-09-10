Buildstash Joins Techstars NYC Program To Transform App And Game Developers Build Workflows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buildstash co-founders Markus Wilson and Robbie Cargill

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buildstash, the build-to-release manager for app and game developers, today announced they're joining the Techstars NYC Accelerator program for Fall 2024. Techstars' backing provides funding and mentorship to the dev tools startup designed to automate archival of developers builds and manage their rolling out to users, currently available to developers in early access.

“We are thrilled to join the Techstars NYC program alongside other inspiring founders,” said Robbie Cargill, CEO and Co-founder of Buildstash. "Techstars' backing marks a significant step forward in our mission to transform how developers store and organise past builds, collaborate with their team, and steer their apps through to release."

Buildstash is targeted at the more than 3 million developers working on apps or games globally, who build their projects from code into the packages their users can run, but according to the startup often lack a system of archiving and organising these builds.

“We see immense potential in Buildstash's vision to improve app and game developers workflows,” said Andres Barreto, Managing Director of Techstars NYC.“Existing solutions have focused on web devs, to the neglect of other developers working on some of the worlds most innovative and widely-used products.”

Buildstash joins a group of over 4000 startups that have benefited from Techstars' support since 2006, including well-known names in the tech industry such as DigitalOcean and ClassPass. Buildstash will participate in the three-month accelerator, culminating in a Demo Day where they will showcase their progress to a global audience of investors and industry leaders.

For more information about Buildstash, visit buildstash . To learn more about Techstars, visit techstars , and see the program announcement.

About Buildstash

Buildstash is a dev tools startup founded in 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland, by co-founders Robbie Cargill and Markus Wilson. Designed as a build-to-release manager for app and game developers, Buildstash helps development teams deliver high-quality products faster and more efficiently.

About Techstars

Techstars is a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs. Founded in 2006, Techstars has invested in over 4,000 companies with a combined market cap of more than $190 billion. Techstars runs accelerators in cities worldwide, supporting the most promising startups on their journey to success.

