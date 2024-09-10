Lifevantage Announces Positive In Vitro Results For New GLP-1 System Showing Synergistic Gene Activation For Enhanced Weight Management* †

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recent findings reveal how LifeVantage's two-product system activates GLP-1 production through targeted gene expression and microbiome support*

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, is pleased to announce the promising results of an in vitro study that investigated the combined effects of its upcoming two-product system on activating GLP-1 production.*



The study, which began in May and concluded at the end of June 2024, was conducted on specialized L-cells found in the colon, where the body naturally produces GLP-1, a critical hormone in weight management and glucose regulation.

Key genes involved in the production and regulation of GLP-1 were thoroughly examined, including:



GCG: Directs the production of Proglucagon, a precursor protein essential for GLP-1 synthesis.

PCSK1: Encodes for enzymes that cleave Proglucagon into active GLP-1.

GLP1R: Facilitates the creation of receptors that GLP-1 binds to, enabling its biological activity. DPP-4: An enzyme that degrades GLP-1, reducing the amount available in the body.

The study used ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) to quantify total GLP-1 production, complemented by fluorescent microscopy to visualize the outcomes. The research focused on determining the synergistic potential of the active blends from the two-product system, which was designed to enhance the body's GLP-1 production through a dual mechanism: direct activation of L-cells with a proprietary blend of eight naturally-derived ingredients and optimization of the gut microbiome environment using resistant starches and fibers.*

Results from the in vitro study revealed not only a significant increase in GLP-1 production but also a synergistic activation of the key genes responsible for its synthesis and regulation. Notably, there was a downregulation of DPP-4 gene expression, which allows for more GLP-1 to be available to work within the body.*

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

† Results may vary. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.

“This in vitro study confirms the harmonious nature of our innovative two-product system that approaches GLP-1 activation through both direct activation of L-cells and optimizing the gut microbiome in the colon to enhance GLP-1 production,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of Research and Development at LifeVantage.“With the development of this system, LifeVantage continues to leverage our unique Activation approach, using the latest science and naturally-derived ingredients to help your body make what it needs to be healthy.”*

“LifeVantage remains committed to ensuring our Consultants experience business success with products that are second to none,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO.“This product will open doors to new consumers and an untapped market, adding to our already industry-leading Consultant opportunity. We are excited by the scientific evidence supporting the claims of our new GLP-1 system and we are thrilled to be able to introduce the this system beginning in October.”*

For further information about LifeVantage and Activation, please visit LifeVantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The Company's line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products and Liquid Collagen. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs and Axio®, its nootropic energy drink mixes. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit .*

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

...



Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

...

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

† Results may vary. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.