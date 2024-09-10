Lionbridge Games Celebrates Diversity And Inclusion As Proud Sponsor Of 2024 Boise Pride Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Lionbridge Games at the Boise Pride Parade on September 15

- Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People OfficerBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge Games , a premier game globalization and publishing services partner, today announced its sponsorship of the 2024 Boise Pride Festival , Idaho's largest Pride event of the year. Lionbridge Games employees, joined by their family and friends, will be marching in the 2024 Boise Pride Parade on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 9 a.m. MDT.“We're thrilled to be part of the vibrant Boise community and to support the LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies who make it such a special place,” said Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People Officer of Lionbridge.“Games have the unique power to cultivate empathy, understanding, and inclusivity. Our participation in Boise Pride is a natural extension of our commitment to helping make our workplaces and our communities – like the gaming experiences we support – welcoming for everyone.”This year's festivities mark Boise Pride's 35th Anniversary, as the organization continues to pave the way for community involvement and ally support. Boise Pride strives to promote unity and celebrate the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities, engaging the Boise community year-round.Lionbridge Games is a proud LGBTQIA+ ally, integrating culturalization, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles into everything they do, from designing in-game experiences to supporting its employees and the communities in which they live. In celebration of Pride Month 2024, Lionbridge Games published a blog on diversity and inclusion in the gaming industry.“We have a great community within the Boise studio that welcomes people from all walks of life,” said Sara Smith, Studio Head of Lionbridge Games Boise.“Our chapter of the Lionbridge Pride Affinity Group saw the positive benefits of diversity, inclusion, and acceptance within our studio and wanted to extend that same support to the local community. It's an honor to work with such amazing people who lead our Chapter and promote a unified community within Lionbridge Games, Boise, and beyond.”About Lionbridge GamesLionbridge Games delivers the gaming experience you envision to any global audience. Our passionate global gamers help bring every aspect of your game to life, without compromise. Our services include narrative design, game localization, voiceover recording, subtitling, quality assurance testing, and player experience services. Lionbridge Games brings the highest quality and most precise testing to every game you develop - everywhere it will be played. Learn more at .

