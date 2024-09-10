Qatar Participates In 25Th Meeting Of GCC Audit, Accounting Bureaus
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 25th meeting of the undersecretaries of the GCC Audit and Accounting Bureaus, held on Tuesday via videoconferencing.
Deputy President of the State Audit Bureau HE sheikh Fahad bin Hamad Al Thani represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.
The meeting discussed the plan to enhance cooperation and partnership with the INTOSAI Development Initiative, the updated financial Control Guide (General Guide), and the recommendations of the (36th) meeting of the Training and Development Committee for Employees of Financial Oversight and Accounting Bodies of the GCC.
