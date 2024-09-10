Georgetown, KY Horse Farm Commemorates Mogadishu Mile

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A scene from the annual Mogadishu Mile Military Competition held at Queenslake Horse in Georgetown, KY. Photo: Provided

Queenslake hosts Fourth Annual Military Fitness Competition on Oct. 4 and 5, 2024

- John ChmelaGEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Queenslake Horse Farm hosts the Fourth Annual Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, 2024. A tribute to the bravery shown during Operation“Gothic Serpent” in Mogadishu, Somalia, during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, the annual competition at Queenslake involves teams navigating a rigorous obstacle course that concludes with a one-mile run while carrying 35-lb rucksacks.The Mogadishu Mile, also known as the Black Hawk Down incident, was a special operations mission by U.S. troops to provide aid to Somalia that escalated into a fierce 18-hour urban battle when two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down by Somali troops, the surviving U.S. troops divided and trapped in the hostile city. Despite overwhelming odds, the soldiers demonstrated remarkable bravery, particularly during the evacuation known as“The Mogadishu Mile.”“This is an exhilarating obstacle course competition that pays tribute to the 19 American soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives during the infamous Battle of Mogadishu,” said John Chmela, who owns Queenslake with his wife, Claire Chmela. John Chmela credits his father, a U.S. Air Force veteran, for inspiring his work with veterans.“The course is designed to simulate what these 19 soldiers went through, and the event promotes physical fitness, teamwork and meaningful connections among participants while honoring the memory of fallen heroes.”Each of the 19 stations on the Mogadishu Mile course is dedicated to one of the 19 soldiers who lost their lives in the battle, ensuring their names and sacrifices are not forgotten. As participants echo the names of these fallen heroes, the event transcends physical endurance, becoming a living memorial. It serves to indefinitely postpone the“second death” of these soldiers, keeping their memories alive with each iteration of the race.“It is said that a soldier dies two deaths-when he takes his final breath and the last time his name is said,” said Chmela.“This competition plays into this idea.“We keep repeating these soldiers' names, year after year, so they aren't forgotten.”The competition, which takes place at 8 a.m. on Oct. 5, will be preceded by the Mogadishu Mile Appreciation Dinner on Oct. 4-a new special event designed to honor the organizations and individuals who have contributed to the success of this event over the last three years. The evening will feature a selection of food and drinks, entertainment and both silent and live auctions.Queenslake is a 140-acre family owned and operated sport horse farm, bed and breakfast and wedding venue located in the heart of Kentucky's Bluegrass Region. In addition to hosting the Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition, John and Claire Chmela have an ongoing commitment to helping veterans through various outreach initiatives. The couple regularly hosts Veterans Fishing Retreats, gathering large groups of veterans several times each year for fellowship and fishing fun, and invites individual veterans to participate in fishing activities every Sunday.“These therapeutic retreats and fishing outings serve as much-needed respites from isolation,” said Chmela.Additionally, the Chmelas are planning the construction of a dedicated Veterans Fishing Lodge at Queenslake, which will allow veterans to visit anytime, engage in social activities and stay overnight at the farm.For more information about this year's Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition and the Mogadishu Mile Appreciation Dinner at Queenslake Horse Farm, the Veterans Fishing Retreats and the Chmelas' ongoing work with veterans , visit . To register for the Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition and purchase tickets for the dinner, visit .ABOUT GEORGETOWN KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky's Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky's fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants.“Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen's authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail at Lytles Fork Recreation Area; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming soon: Limestone Distillery, Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 60+ unique stays, 19 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds.

