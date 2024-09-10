Panama Leads Latin America In Productivity Growth And Prosperity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama has emerged as a bright spot in Latin America's economic landscape. The Central American nation achieved remarkable growth in both productivity and per capita over two decades.



This success sets Panama apart from its regional peers and offers valuable insights into effective economic development strategies.



A recent report by ECLAC highlights Panama's impressive labor productivity surge. It grew by 151% over the past 19 years, far outpacing other countries in the region.



By 2024, Panama 's GDP per hour worked reached $45, leading Latin America and surpassing some European nations.



Simultaneously, Panama's GDP per capita has risen significantly. In 2021, it reached $29,131 (adjusted for purchasing power parity), the highest in Latin America.







This figure represents substantial progress in living standards for Panamanians over the past two decades.



Several factors have contributed to Panama's dual achievement. The country's strategic location as a bridge between North and South America has been crucial.



It has fostered development as a logistics and trade hub. Moreover, the Panama Canal remains a major economic engine, contributing 10-12% of GDP.



Panama has also established itself as a financial center. The country benefits from its status as a financial refuge, attracting significant foreign investment.



A stable business environment has boosted productivity, particularly for companies related to canal operations.



ECLAC attributes Panama's productivity growth partly to strong capital flows and a construction boom. This influx of capital has fueled development across various sectors.

Panama's Success

However, Panama's success stands in stark contrast to the overall stagnation in Latin America. While a few countries saw productivity increases of over 50%, many major economies struggled.



Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina experienced minimal gains of 11–17% over the same period. Consequently, the productivity gap within the region has widened significantly.



In 2005, high-income countries in Latin America produced $25 per hour worked. Lower-middle-income countries produced $5 per hour worked. By 2024, this gap grew to $34.4 versus $6.5 per hour worked.



Panama's achievements are even more impressive when viewed globally. While still behind top performers like Ireland, Panama now outpaces several OECD countries in productivity.



However, challenges remain. Inequality and regional disparities in development persist within Panama. To sustain its growth trajectory, Panama is focusing on further diversifying its economy.



Investments in education, skills development, and infrastructure are key priorities. The country is also working to foster innovation and technology adoption across sectors.



The country's journey from a canal-based economy to a diversified powerhouse serves as an inspiring model.



Nevertheless, other nations must adapt these lessons to their unique circumstances and challenges. Panama's story underscores the potential for transformative economic growth in Latin America.

