BLUNTD CONESTM PARTNERS WITH ACTIONPAC TO PROMOTE THE REVOLUTIONARY ROLLMASTER420TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluntd Cones, a leader in the premium hemp pre-roll market, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ActionPac, a top of precision packaging equipment, to promote the revolutionary ROLLMASTER420 -a cutting-edge, automated, pre-roll production machine. This collaboration is a step forward in enhancing the efficiency, quality, and scalability of hemp blunt pre-roll production, establishing Bluntd Cones as the "blunt of choice" by ActionPac.

The ROLLMASTER420 is a state-of-the-art pre-roll production machine that has redefined the industry standard for automation in pre-roll manufacturing. With its advanced technology, the ROLLMASTER420 delivers consistent, high-quality results with unparalleled speed and precision, delivering up to 1600 compliant pre-rolls per hour. The system is designed to meet the explosive demand for premium hemp blunt pre-rolls, offering manufacturers the ability to scale production and save money while maintaining the highest quality standards.

"Partnering with ActionPac and leveraging the ROLLMASTER420 technology is a game-changer for the Industry," said Cody Baldwin, CEO of Bluntd Cones. "This collaboration allows us to ensure that every Bluntd pre-roll used with ActionPac's cutting edge technology meets our stringent quality standards with the end game being a premium consistent smoke experience for the customer."

The ROLLMASTER420's precision, efficiency and flexibility has garnered attention in the industry, with manufacturers recognizing its potential to streamline pre-roll production . Through this partnership, ActionPac aims to set a new benchmark for quality and consistency in the hemp pre-roll market.

"Our ActionPac Team is excited about the new strategic partnership and the consistently high-quality blunts that Bluntd Cones provides. It is crucial for us that pre-rolled blunts are compatible with our ROLLMASTER420, and Bluntd Cones delivers on all fronts" shared Mike Garcia, Chief Revenue Officer of ActionPac.

Bluntd Cones was born to address the challenges faced by cannabis manufacturers in standardizing their premium blunt SKU's. With over 10 years of experience in white label, product development and brand development in cannabis, our founders leveraged their expertise to formulate some of the most renowned pre-roll SKU's for brands like Cookies, STIIIZY, Old Pal, Connected, PharmaCann and Good Day Farms. Having successfully introduced hand-rolled preroll products to new markets such as Michigan, Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon, we identified a common hurdle - training teams in intricate hand-rolling techniques proved difficult, hindering cost-effective production of high-caliber products. This realization fueled the inception of Bluntd Cones.

ActionPac, a family-owned, woman-led, California-based leader in automated packaging, has been innovating precision weighing and packaging solutions since 1977. Serving over 7,000 customers worldwide, including major brands like Hershey's, 3M, and Lockheed Martin, ActionPac delivers custom solutions across industries such as cannabis, food, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Renowned for its custom and turnkey systems, ActionPac was the first to design and build automated packaging machinery for the cannabis industry, setting high industry standards and chosen by industry leaders like Verano, STIIIZY, Ascend Wellness, PharmaCann, Cresco Labs and Jeeter. Proudly engineered in the USA, ActionPac continues to redefine efficiency, accuracy, and quality in automated packaging.

