QNB Group Signs Agreement With DHL Express On Utilising SAF For Shipping Solutions

Doha, Qatar: In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, QNB Group, the largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, has collaborated with DHL, the global leader in the logistics industry, and signed an agreement to utilise Sustainable (SAF) to enhance its solutions.

This collaboration underscores the Bank's commitment to sustainability and aligns with the Group's strategy to reduce carbon footprints by integrating more environmentally friendly sources into its operations.

Through the GoGreen Plus base contract, QNB pledges that its upcoming shipments will achieve a reduction of CO2 emissions by 50% for all express shipments via air transport. This initiative not only supports its sustainability goals but also enables the Bank to offer its clients climate-neutral shipping options that incorporate accurate CO2 emissions calculations.

Key benefits of the partnership with DHL also include SGS Certification, to ensure compliance with the highest standards of sustainability.

Eco-Friendly Transportation, a provision of an electric car exclusively for bank during service provision, in addition to recycled materials through the utilization of envelopes and parcels made entirely from recycled supplies.

Commenting on the partnership, Yousef Ali Al Darwish, Senior Executive Vice President- QNB Group Projects & General Services Division said:“We are excited to be the first company in Qatar to adopt SAF in collaboration with DHL, setting a precedent for other businesses to follow. This partnership allows us to provide sustainable services within Qatar during shipment delivery, highlighting our dedication to innovative and responsible business practices''.

“At DHL, we are committed to leading the way in sustainable logistics and environmental responsibility within our ESG framework. And now we are empowering our customers to inset carbon emissions within their supply chain by investing in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), accessible via our GoGreen Plus product. By integrating GoGreen Plus into its operations, QNB is also demonstrating its leadership in promoting eco-friendly practices within the financial sector.

We are happy to welcome them aboard our GoGreen Plus service. Together, we are driving positive environmental change in Qatar and beyond” said Ahmed Elfangary, Country Manager, DHL Express Qatar.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.