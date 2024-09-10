UAE Weather: Red Alert Issued As Dense Fog Covered Several Parts Of The Country

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 7:30 AM

Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 8:11 AM

Motorists in some parts of UAE drove at a snail's pace on Tuesday morning due to massive fog formation. The Meteorological Department issued a red alert indicating severe fog with visibility dropping below 1,000 metres and a yellow alert for areas experiencing reduced visibility due to mist and fog.

Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility caused by the fog. Drivers are urged to adhere to the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. In response to the conditions, a speed reduction system has been implemented, lowering speed limits to 80 km/h on several major and internal roads in Abu Dhabi.

According to the National Meteorological Centre (NCM), fog blanketed several key areas on Tuesday morning. Affected locations in Dubai included regions near Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo, Jebel Ali, and Al Minhad. In Abu Dhabi, fog was observed along Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, from Al Mirfa to Al Ruwais, as well as in Habshan, Madinet Zayed, Remah (Al Dhafra Region), Al Khaznah, and Sweihan (Al Ain). Additionally, fog persisted on Saih Sudaira Road towards Ghantout, in Al Khatim, and along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from Umm Al Quwain to Ras Al Khaimah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement, the NCM warned against deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further over some coastal and internal areas from 1am until 9am Tuesday, September 10.

The slow-moving conditions may make you feel a bit under the weather early today. Due to reduced speed limits and decreased visibility, motorists should expect traffic congestion on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road.

This foggy weather also signals a seasonal change in the region . Residents can look forward to the end of summer soon . September is expected to be the last month of the season. Temperatures are set to gradually decrease at night, with a further drop during the second half of the month.

During the month of September, residents can expect rain and thunder in some parts of the country, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology. This is a result of expected cumulonimbus cloud formation in eastern areas. This may also extend to internal regions, causing rain at different intensities.

Today's weather

However, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Expect humidity to increase by night and into Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the daytime. The sea conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hover around 42°C and 41°C, respectively. Humidity will be 25 to 90 per cent.

ALSO READ:

UAE skies to witness September Epsilon Perseids meteor showers on Tuesday