Jordan Condoles Morocco Over Floods Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Monday expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the and people of Morocco for the of the floods caused by heavy thunderstorms in several regions in southern Morocco, which resulted in casualties, injuries, and missing persons.

Foreign Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the Kingdom's full solidarity with the government and people of Morocco, voicing sincere condolences to the victims' families, and wishing the a speedy recovery and the safe return of the missing people, according to a ministry statement.

Moroccan authorities on Sunday said four people died and 14 were missing in flooding caused by an "exceptional" climate phenomenon in southern areas.



"Four people have died and 14 have gone missing" since heavy rains began on Friday in the province of Tata, some 740 kilometres south of Rabat, a local official told AFP, saying the toll could potentially rise.



"Eight houses were washed away by floods in some valleys" near Tamanart, a rural area in the Tata region, said the official, who did not wish to be named.

Usually arid areas in southern Morocco and Algeria have been drenched in floods caused by massive rainfall since Friday, officials told AFP Sunday.