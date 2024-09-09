Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3180621 RIYADH -- The joint ministerial meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is critical to coordinate mechanisms to confront ongoing challenges, Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said.

3180531 CAIRO -- The Council of the League of Arab States, at the level of permanent delegates, nominated Kuwait to chair the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights for a second two-year term.

3180643 RIYADH -- The Ministerial Council of the GCC affirmed during its 161st concluding session the support for the Palestinian people amid the current developments in Gaza and its surroundings.

3180616 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the relation with Brazil are historical, deep-rooted and are based on the foundations of mutual trust and fruitful cooperation.

3180627 GAZA -- Palestinian health officials in Gaza Strip said that 28 Palestinians were killed in several massacres committed by the Israeli occupation in different parts of the city. (end)



