Brazil’S IBOVESPA Edges Up Amid Corporate News And Inflation Data Anticipation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The IBOVESPA, Brazil's primary stock index, began the week on a positive note, registering a slight gain of 0.12%, closing at 134,737.21 points.



This uptick reflects heightened activity influenced by both corporate news and the anticipation of crucial inflation data releases.



In the currency markets, the Brazilian real appreciated against the dollar, closing at R$5.5817 ($1.00), marking a 0.15% gain.



Domestically, investors shifted their focus toward corporate developments and inflation forecasts for the coming week.



Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of August's Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). Projections suggest a minor reduction of 0.02%, down from a 0.38% increase in July.







Over the past year, inflation is expected to have eased from 4.50% to 4.28%. Economic projections have also been revised upwards after Brazil 's GDP outperformed expectations in the second quarter.



Subsequent forecasts for currency, inflation, and interest rates saw an uptick from the previous week, as detailed in the Focus Bulletin released today.



In addition, the financial sector is buzzing with anticipation of a 25 basis-point increase in the Selic rate to 10.75% per annum.



Further rate hikes of the same magnitude are expected in the upcoming three COPOM meetings, which could elevate the Selic rate to 11.50% by early next year.



Corporate news highlighted Grupo Mateus (GMAT3), which faced a substantial R$1 billion fine ($179 million). This fine is equivalent to 6% of its market value, which now stands at R$17 billion ($3 billion).



Meanwhile, Ultrapar (UGPA3) saw its stock recommendation upgraded from neutral to buy by Santander, with a revised target price from R$30 to R$31.

Market Movements

Vale (VALE3) benefited from a recovery in iron ore prices following a recent downturn. The most traded January iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.44% to $96.35 per ton.



Petrobras shares (PETR4; PETR3) also enjoyed gains, supported by an increase in oil prices of over 1%. The banking sector showed robust performance, with Itaú (ITUB4) and BTG Pactual (BPAC11) recovering from earlier losses.



Conversely, Azul Airlines (AZUL4) witnessed a significant drop of more than 8% during the trading session.



The airline is exploring additional fundraising avenues. They are potentially leveraging up to $800 million (R$4.47 billion) using Azul Cargo as collateral through the National Civil Aviation Fund (FNAC).



On the international stage, U.S. markets rebounded, gaining over 1%. Investors grew optimistic about a soft landing for the economy ahead of new inflation data releases.



This overview reflects the dynamic nature of Brazil's financial landscape. Domestic and international influences shape it, affecting investor sentiment and market trajectories.

MENAFN09092024007421016031ID1108654468