Johnson//Becker Files Wisconsin Lawsuit Alleging Injuries Caused By An Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

Attorneys for Johnson//Becker have filed a lawsuit in the State of Wisconsin Circuit Court against Kohl's Department Stores, Inc., and Midea America Corp. Johnson//Becker represents Plaintiff Yashira Padilla, who alleges she was seriously while using an Instant Pot ULTRA Pressure Cooker.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. Pressure cooker lawsuits filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC, account for almost 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the country . 92% of these pressure cooker injury cases are filed in federal court, as the Plaintiffs and Defendants reside in different districts. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers .

The Complaint alleges the Instant Brands Pressure Cooker's defective design led to Ms. Padilla incurring significant and painful bodily injuries. According to the Complaint, the pressure cooker's lid was able to be removed even though the device still retained pressure. Ms. Padilla alleges that the Instant Pot's "Safety Mechanisms" should have prevented the lid from coming off while the pressure cooker remained pressurized.

Ms. Padilla is represented by Johnson//Becker attorneys Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress, Stacy Hauer, and Anna R. Rick. Mr. Johnson, Mr. Kress, Ms. Hauer, and Ms. Rick are part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products litigation team and have experience in representing individuals around the country, including cases involving burn injuries from defective household products.

