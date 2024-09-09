Netsuite Connector For Salesforce Helps Organizations Gain More Value From Their Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New integration helps joint customers enhance data management, streamline processes, expand business insights, and improve decision-making

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024

--

Oracle NetSuite today announced a new integration to help joint Salesforce customers streamline processes and make more informed decisions. NetSuite Connector for Salesforce will automatically share data between NetSuite and Salesforce to reduce data silos, accelerate order-to-cash and revenue recognition processes, and expand business insights.

"In the past, joint customers had to conduct manual batch updates or use third-party integration products to harmonize data between the two platforms," said Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of Application Development, Oracle NetSuite.

"With NetSuite Connector for Salesforce, joint customers can align data in both applications to expand visibility into order details, customer and contact information, order fulfillment details, and financial information like invoices, payments, and sales. As a result, customers will be able to improve both the speed and accuracy of business processes and decision-making."

"Together, Salesforce and NetSuite will help businesses get the most from their data regardless of where it resides," said Nick Johnston, senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Salesforce. "The ability to share and unify data between our platforms will provide a foundation to enable improved CRM experiences, from automated workflow to AI-powered agents."

NetSuite Connector for Salesforce is powered by Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC), a secure, industry-leading integration service that enables customers to setup, manage, and monitor data flows via a self-serve interface in NetSuite. The new connector enables joint customers to enhance:



Financial management: Helps expand financial insights and accelerate decision-making by delivering real-time access to NetSuite financial data, such as invoices, payments, credit limits, and due amounts, directly within Salesforce.

Customer management: Helps enhance customer insights and improve profile accuracy by automating updates between Salesforce and NetSuite customer records.

Item management: Helps prevent customer issues and improve the quality and consistency of product information by syncing inventory, non-inventory, and service items, as well as item pricing, between NetSuite and Salesforce. Order management: Helps improve the accuracy of order records and expand visibility into sales opportunities by automatically syncing sales orders in both NetSuite and Salesforce.

NetSuite Connector for Salesforce is planned to be available in North America within the next 12 months.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld/onair . By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, sessions, and demos. Learn more about how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite to improve productivity and drive growth.

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

