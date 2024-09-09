CITGO Lemont Refinery Raises More Than $900,000 For Muscular Dystrophy Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The CITGO – MDA partnership shares record-breaking year

LEMONT, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Lemont held its 28th annual Driving for a Cure Outing with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club on August 27, 2024. This year's outing was a record-breaking year, with $904,075 raised to support MDA's mission of empowering the people they serve to live longer, more independent lives.

CITGO Lemont Refinery presenting a check to MDA.

The Driving for a Cure Golf Outing had the support of 130 companies in attendance with a total of 416 golfers out on all four courses at Cog Hill. Since its inception, the annual Driving for a Cure Golf Outing alone has raised more than $9.2 million for MDA. "We're extremely grateful for the support and generosity of CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors. The passion that people have for our MDA partnership is truly inspiring," said Jim Cristman, Vice President and General Manager at CITGO Lemont Refinery.



Funds raised through CITGO – MDA partnership events contribute to the funding of critical research, facilitate innovative clinical trials, and gather the necessary resources to accelerate the development of revolutionary treatments for Muscular Dystrophy. "We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support that CITGO, along with its dedicated employees, vendors, marketers, and retailers, has provided to the Muscular Dystrophy Association over nearly four decades," said Tracy Denton, Senior Vice President of Development Partnerships, MDA. "CITGO has truly set the benchmark in fortifying our community by driving forward our mission to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases."

CITGO – MDA events have a proven, successful track record year after year, and the partnership is continuing in its efforts. Considering this year's CITGO – MDA Shamrock Bowl and Driving for a Cure events combined, more than $1 million has been raised. All funds raised will continue to be used to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the neuromuscular community.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in

Lake Charles, La.;

Lemont, Ill.; and

Corpus Christi,

Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in

the

United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association

(MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and more than 300 related neuromuscular diseases. For nearly 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation