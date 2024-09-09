Precision Coating Company, LLC Achieves Bronze Status On Ecovadis Business Sustainability Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Precision Coating Company logo

EcoVadis Sustainability Rating

Precision Coating demonstrates a commitment to sustainable business practices.

HUDSON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Precision Coating Company, LLC, a leader in surface solutions for medical devices, announced that they have achieved Bronze status on the EcoVadis business sustainability platform. This rating underscores the company's commitment to sustainable business practices across environmental, social, and ethical performance.EcoVadis is a globally renowned platform that evaluates and certifies the sustainability performance of companies across various sectors. Achieving Bronze status places Precision Coating in the top 35% of companies assessed, based on quantitative KPIs that measure the company's implementation of sustainability practices.Key Highlights of Precision Coating's Sustainability Efforts Include:.Environmental Stewardship: Implementation of energy-efficient processes, waste reduction strategies, and commitment to reducing the carbon footprint across operations..Social Responsibility: Initiatives supporting employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, community engagement, and human rights..Ethical Business Practices: Adherence to the highest standards of ethics and integrity, with robust compliance programs and transparent governance structures.“We are honored to be recognized by EcoVadis for our business sustainability efforts,” said Bill Ellerkamp, President of Precision Coating.“This achievement in our second year of participation reflects our belief that responsible business practices are essential not only for the long-term success of our company, but, more importantly, for the health of our planet.”Precision Coating remains dedicated to unceasing improvement and will continue to advance its sustainability initiatives, with the goal of increasing its rating in future EcoVadis assessments.About Precision CoatingPrecision Coating partners with global MedTech customers to deliver innovative products and services to enhance the surface functionality of their patient-critical products. The company operates five facilities: two in Massachusetts, two in Rhode Island, and one in Costa Rica, serving customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support. Additional information about Precision Coating is available at .

