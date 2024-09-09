Higher Education Council Raises Average Required For Medicine, Dentistry To 90%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 9 (Petra) -- The Higher Education Council has decided to raise the minimum high school average required to study and dentistry in Jordan in all public and private Jordanian universities to 90% beginning with the next academic year 2025-2026, in order to align with the high school average required to study medicine and dentistry outside the Kingdom.The Higher Education Council also decided to reduce the number of Jordanian students who intend to be admitted to medicine and dentistry specialties in private Jordanian universities by 20% as of the start of the next academic year 2025-2026, in line with the policy applied to public universities.