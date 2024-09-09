U.S., Slovakia Discuss Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma met yesterday in Bratislava with Slovak Deputy Prime Peter Kmec to discuss the need to continue providing humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

This was announced on Monday by the US State Department , Ukrinform reports.

"The parties discussed the need to continue providing humanitarian aid and the importance of inclusion efforts for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia," the US agency noted.

At the same time, Richard Verma, on behalf of the United States, thanked his Slovak counterpart for his support of Ukraine and for Slovakia's efforts as a NATO Ally to support their common defense and to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Deputy Secretary Verma also met with representatives of Slovakia-based organizations working to support Ukraine. They“discussed Slovakia's role in the reconstruction process and how it can be mutually beneficial for the Slovak and Ukrainian people.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, who also acts as the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, paid a visit to Kyiv.