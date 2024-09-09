Greenenergybreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Announces New Software Update For Lucid Air

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most-advanced electric vehicles, unveiled a major software update for its flagship vehicle, the Lucid Air. The update -

Lucid UX 2.4 -

features an enhanced version of DreamDrive Pro, Lucid's optional Advanced Driver Assistance System (“ADAS”) that offers more than a dozen updates and enhanced capabilities such as new 3D lane visualization; Lucid Assistant, a new voice control system; and an updated map design for improved legibility.

“Lucid UX 2.4 introduces an array of new features and improvements to make every trip more satisfying,” said Lucid head of software engineering Dr.

Jean-Philippe Gauthier in the press release.“This release also marks the transition of DreamDrive Pro Highway Assist features to our in-house Lucid software stack, paving the way for further continuous improvements.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. Its flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at

$69,900 in the United States. Lucid is currently preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in

Arizona

to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy through the creation of the most advanced EVs. For more information about the company, visit

.

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN