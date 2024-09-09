A Hero's New Beginning: Sgt. Tu'ufuli's Journey To An Accessible Home

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

In 2005, U.S. Sergeant Anesi“Maverick” Tu'ufuli was severely wounded during Operation Iraqi Freedom after he stepped on a remote-detonated IED. After returning home, Tu'ufuli left the military and transitioned to civilian life with his wife and two young daughters. In 2018, his wife passed away from cancer, leaving him to care for their two daughters as a single father.

Due to his injuries, Tu'ufuli currently spends around 50% of his day in a wheelchair. His former home was not wheelchair accessible, making it difficult for him to maneuver safely, independently and comfortably. Recently, The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors to provide Sgt. Tu'ufuli with a brand new, specially adapted home where he can feel safer and more secure.

The Foundation also worked with The Home Depot Home to fully furnish and decorate the house with items selected for his individual needs. A dedicated interior designer connected with Sgt. Tu'ufuli to assess his style and select items for the space. The new furniture and fixtures make maneuvering in a wheelchair more seamless.

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as tens of thousands of the company's associates are veterans or military spouses. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested $500 million in veteran causes and helped renovate and enhance more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities, ensuring more of our nation's heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs.

